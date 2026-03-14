The Maine Baseball Team dropped the opening game of their series with Nebraska 6-5 as the Cornhuskers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The game was tied at 3-3 after 8 innings and Maine scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th inning

Jason Krieger started on the mound for the Black Bears and went 6.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 2 and walked 2. Brennan Rumpf pitched the 7th inning, walking and striking out 1. Jack Donlin pitched an inning allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 1. Owen Wheeler took the loss, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs.

At the plate Quinn Murphy was 2-4 with a 2-run homer in the top of the 3rd. It was his 3rd homer of the season. Brody Rasmussen had a double. Shane Andrus and Aidan Bardi each had a single.

Maine is now 2-14 while Nebraska is 12-5. The 2 teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 14th with games at 2 and 5 p.m.