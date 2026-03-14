The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the University of Vermont 61-43 in the America East Finals on Friday, March 13th.

Maine started on a 9-2 run, but from there Vermont took over. The Catamounts led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-21 at the Half. Vermont led 48-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

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Adrianna Smith concluded her Maine playing career with her 58th career double-double, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

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Lala Woods had 8 points.

Maine shot just 28.8 percent from the field. They were just 3-16 from the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 10-12 from the free throw line.

Maine finishes the season with a 19-13 overall record and were 12-4 in America East.

Vermont improves to 27-7 overall and 13-3 in America East. Vermont receives the automatic bid to the NCAA Tourney, as the winner of the America East, and wait to find their opponent.

Thanks to Don Shields for another season broadcasting UMaine Women's Basketball. Thanks too to all those who listened to the games on 92.9 The Ticket!