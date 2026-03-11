The Maine Softball Team swept Merrimack on Wednesday afternoon in North Andover, winning 8-0 and 6-2 as they pounded out 18 hits on the day and received excellent pitching.

Game 1 - 8-0 win.

Alysen Rieth pitched a complete game, allowing just 3 hits and shutting out the Warriors. She struck out 8 and walked 1. Rieth is now 3-7.

At the plate Annika Shearer hit a home run and double, driving in 2 runs, as she went 2-2. It was Shearer's 1st homer of the season. Neve Adams hit a solo home run, going 1-3. It was her 2nd home run of the season. Keira Inman was 2-2, with a triple, driving in a run. Francesca Guerera, leading off was 2-4. Maggie Helms had a double, driving in a run and Peyton Archer had a double, driving in 2 runs 6 of the Black Bears' 9 hits were for extra bases.

Maine stole 3 bases, with Shearer, Inman and Larkin each swiping a bag.

Game 2 - 6-2 win.

Ava Zettlemoyer pitched 4.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both earned. She struck out 6 and walked 3 and is now 2-4 on the season. Alysen Rieth pitched the last 3 innings, striking out 4 and walking 1. She didn't allow a hit.

Annika Shearer hits her 2nd home run of the season, was 1-4 and drove in 2 runs. Kaelyn Larkin was 4-4 with a run batted in. Francesca Guerrera was 1-3 with a double and Morgan Pool was 1-3 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Keira Inman and Maggie Helms each singled.

Maine is now 6-15. They will play a doubleheader at St. Peter's on Tuesday, March 17th, with games at 1 and 3 p.m.