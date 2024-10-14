Maine Beats UMBC on the Road 2-1

The University of Maine Soccer Team beat the University of Maryland Baltimore College (UMBC) 2-1 on the road on Sunday afternoon.

The win clinched a playoff berth for the Black Bears and an opportunity to defend their 2023 America East Championship in the playoffs.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with 18:04 gone in the 1st Half, when Kristina Kelly scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Rebecca Grisdale and Luise Reinwald.

UMBC tied the score at 1-1 just 1:03 later, when Natasha Munro scored her 5th goal of the game, assisted by Izzy Binko.

But Maine scored the game winner with just 6 seconds left in the 1st Half, when Abbey Thornton scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Julie Lossius.

Maine held a 17-5 shot advantage, and a 6-1 shot-on-goal advantage.

Jessica Kasacek was in net for the Black Bears, while Abbey Cowles was in net for the Terriers.

UMBC is 5-8-1 overall and 1-3-1 in America East.

Maine is now 9-1-2 overall and 5-0-0 in America East. The Black Bears return home to take on the University of Albany on Sunday, October 20th at 12 noon.

