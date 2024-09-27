Maine Beats Vermont 3-1 in Field Hockey on Friday Afternoon

The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team beat Vermont 3-1 on Friday afternoon, September 27th, despite being outshot 17-10.

It didn't take the Black Bears long to take a 1-0 lead, as Alexandra Sacker scored her 3rd goal of the season, with just 2:45 gone, She was assisted by Victoria Tinghitella and Eloise Penty.

Maine made it 2-0 with 4:07 left in the 1st Quarter, when Olivia Geniti scored her 5th goal of the season, assisted by Katie Richardson.

The 1st Quarter ended with Maine up 2-0.

Poppy Lambert scored her 4th goal of the season with just 1:20 gone in the 2nd period. She was assisted by Victoria Tinghitella and Eloise Penty.

The score remained 3-0 until Vermont scored with 2:50 gone in the 4th period. Meg Weyer scored her 3rd goal of the season, assisted by Sophia Drees and Marie Dijkstra.

Rozarie Mrazova had 12 saves in net for the Black Bears. Ila Gunner played the 1st Half in goal for the Catamounts, allowing 3 goals and she had 2 saves. Merle Vaandrager played the 2nd Half, and had 2 saves.

Vermont is now 2-6 overall and 1-1 in America East.

Maine is now 7-3 overall and 1-0 in America East. The Black Bears will play at Fairfield University on Sunday, September 29th at 12 noon.