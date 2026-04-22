The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team picked up their 1st win over a nationally ranked team since 2018 on Tuesday, beating #22 Boston College 6-4 in Massachusetts.

Troy Carpenter led Maine offensively going 4-5, driving in 4 runs, batting 3rd. He hit a solo home run, his team-leading 11th of the season.

JuJu Stevens hit his 10th home run of the season, a 2-run shot, and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to finish with 3 RBI's on the day. Stevens' homer in the 9th broke a 4-4 tie.

Brody Rasmussen was 2-4 and Hunter St. Denis and Alber De La Rosa each had a double. Quinn Murphy singled.

On the mound, Thomas Stabley started and went 3.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2. Jack Donlin recorded the final out in the 4th inning. Erik Swenson pitch the 5th and 6th innings, allowing a hit while striking out 4 and walking 2. Tommy Martin pitched the 7th inning, allowing a hit, walking 2 and striking out 1. Owen Wheeler picked up the win, pitching the 8th inning and allowing a hit and run. He's now 1-4. Sebastian Holt picked up his 3rd save of the season, striking out and walking 1.

Maine is now 12-24 overall while Boston College is 31-13.

Maine hosts UMBC in a 3-game series beginning Friday, April 24th at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m.