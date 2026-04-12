The Maine Black Bears picked up a 5-0 shutout win over Northeastern in a non-conference game on Saturday, April 11th in Massachusetts.

Maine led 2-0 with single runs in the 2nd and 7th inning before adding 3 insurance runs in the 9th inning.

Jason Krieger started on the mound for Maine and went 6.0 innings allowing just 2 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 3. It was his 1st win of the season and his record is now 1-4.

Pierce Friedman picked up his 1st save of the season, He pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

Hunter St. Denis was 2-4 at the plate driving in 4 of Maine's runs. He had a sacrifice fly in the 2nd inning, and then singles in the 7th and 9th inning driving in 1 and 2 runs.

Juju Stevens was 1-2 with a double, scoring 3 runs.

Troy Carpenter and Chris Bear each had a single.

Bear swiped 2 bases.

Maine is now 8-22. They'll play 2 non-conference games on Sunday, April 12th with a game against Merrimack at 11:30 and Northeastern at 2 p.m