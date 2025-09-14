The Maine Field Hockey Team beat New Haven 9-0 on Sunday, September 14th at the University of Maine as Zoe Furber tied Maine's all-time goals scored in a single game record with 5 goals.

Furber's 5 goals tied Gina Ferazzi's single-game record , which she held since 1983. Furber's 10 points in a game, matched Ferazzi's and Kelly Newton's (2009) school record.

Maine's 9 goals were their most since they had 9 in a game against Merrimack in 2022 and their 31 shots were the most since they had 35 against Merrimack, again in 2022.

Eloise Penty scored on a penalty stroke, just 2:32 in the game. It was her 3rd consecutive game that she has scored on a penalty stroke.

Then, with 4:15 gone, Floor Dijkhuizen scored, assisted by Brynn Dzengeleeski.

With 1:38 left to go in the 1st Quarter Zoe Furber scored her 1st goal, assisted by Emily Chisholm

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

With just 1:34 gone in the 2nd Quarter, Furber scored again.

Then with 3:27 left in the 1st Half, Julia Pieters scored to make it 5-0.

With 9:57 gone in the 3rd Quarter, Furber scored her hat trick, assisted by Olivia Geniti.

Maine led 6-0 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Then with 3:49 left to play. Furber scored her 4th goal, assisted by Emily Chisholm.

Furber's 5th goal came just 1:27 later.

Maine's final goal came with 34 seconds left, off of the stick of Olivia Geniti, assisted by Leyden Churchill.

New Haven is 0-6. Maine improved to 3-3.

Maine will play just 1 game next week, a home game on Friday, September 19th against Northeastern at 3 p.m. If you can't make the game, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Get our free mobile app

Check out photos from the game