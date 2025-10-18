The Maine Field Hockey Team picked up a much needed win, exploding for 6 goals and beating Bryant 6-1 on Friday afternoon, October 17th in Orono.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, despite the fact that Maine outshot the Bulldogs 10-2.

In the 2nd Period Maine was rewarded with a pair of goals.

Emily Chisholm scored with 2:14 gone, assisted by Saylor Kuefler, for her 1st career goal. Then with 8:10 gone, Nicole Kowalewsi scored assisted by Kuefler and Brynn Dzengelewski. Kowalewski's goal was a result of a penalty corner.

Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 1st Half.

Then in the 3rd Period, Maine added another goal, this one coming with 6:58 gone, when Taylor Katsube scored.

The Black Bears led 3-1 after the 3rd Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter the Black Bears kept attacking and scored 3 goals.

Eloise Penty scored on a penalty stroke with 5:12 gone.

With 8:33 gone, Katsube scored her 2nd goal of the game, and then with 4:14 left to play, Zoe Furber scored, to make the final 6-1. It was Furber's 6th goal of the season.

Maine outshot Bryant 27-4, and had a 21-2 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine had 10 penalty corners in the game, to Bryant's 4.

Rozarie Mrazova had 1 save for Maine.

Bryant is now 3-10 overall and 0-3 in America East.

Maine improves to 4-9 overall and is 1-2 in America East. The Black Bears will play Saturday afternoon, October 18th at home against Boston University in a non-conference game.