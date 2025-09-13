The Maine Field Hockey Team lost to Dartmouth 2-1 in overtime on Friday, September 12th in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The Black Bears outshot Dartmouth 10-5 and had a 9-5 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine also had a 8-6 penalty corner advantage.

Ella Bowman put Dartmouth ahead in the 1st Quarter, scoring on a penalty stroke with 2:42 left to go in the Quarter.

Eloise Penty, the reigning America East Offensive Player of the Week, scored on a penalty stroke 5:17 into the 2nd Quarter to tie the game. It was Penty's 3rd goal of the season, and 2nd in as many games.

The game remained tied 1-1 thru the end of regulation.

Bowman scored her 2nd goal of the game and the game-winner for the Big Green 8:13 into overtime

Jade Temby, playing the 1st Half had 2 saves for Maine. Rozarie Mrazova had 1 save in the 2nd Half and overtime for Maine.

Dartmouth is 2-0 while Maine is 2-3.

Maine returns home and will host the University of New Haven on Sunday, September 14th at 12 noon. If you can't make it to Orono, you can watch the game on ESPN+