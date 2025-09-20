The Maine Black Bears fell to the Northeastern Huskies 2-1 in overtime at UMaine on Friday, September 19th.

After a scoreless 1st Quarter, Northeastern scored 1:51 into the 2nd Quarter, on a penalty strike by Camille Armaganian.

Maine answered with 4:18 left in the 2nd Quarter. Olivia Geniti scored, assisted by Taylor Katsube. It was her 4th goal of the season.

The game remained deadlocked through the rest of regulation, 1-1.

Northeastern won the game 3:51 into overtime on a goal by Anna-Kate Domingue.

Northeastern outshot Maine 14-13 and had a 9-6 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine did have the advantage in penalty corners, 8-3.

Northeastern is now 4-2 while Maine falls to 3-4.

Maine will head on the road to New Jersey next Friday, when they will play at Monmouth College on Friday, September 26th at 3 p.m. and then play at Drexel on Sunday, September 28th at noon. The Black Bears return home on Friday, October 3rd at 1 p.m. when they begin America East Conference play against Albany.