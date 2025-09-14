Maine Football Falls to Stonehill 13-10 on Last Minute TD

Maine Football Falls to Stonehill 13-10 on Last Minute TD

September 13, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Black Bears Football Team fell to Stonehill 13-10 on Saturday night, September 13th, with the Skyhawks scoring the winning touchdown with 1:45 left to play.

Stonehill took a 3-0 lead with 3:56 left in the 1st Quarter on a 27 yard field goal by Domenic Scalese.

Maine took a 7-3 lead with 2:20 left to play in the 1st Half, when Molayo Irefin scored from the 1/2 yard line. The extra point was good by Sam Tremblay.

With no time left in the Half, Domenic Scalese connected on a 25 yard field goal to make the score 7-6. Scalese had missed a 30 yarder, but Maine was penalized for roughing the kicker, giving the kicker another chance.

In the 3rd Quarter, Samuel Tremblay made a 22 yard field goal for Maine, with 2:19 left, to put Maine up 10-6.

But, the Skyhawks connected on a 34 yard pass from Jack O'Connell to Brigham Dunphy for the winning touchdown with 1:45 left. Scalese's kick was good for the final 13-10 score.

Maine only made 11 1st downs in the game. They ran for 171 yards and passed for just 95 yards, for a total of 266 yards. The Black Bear's Defense allowed 15 1st Downs, and 64 yards rushing and 132 passing, for a total of 196 yards.

Stonehill was 5-16 on 3rd down conversions and 2-2 on 4th down conversions, while Maine was just 3-12 on 3rd down conversions and 0-2 on 4th down conversions.

Carter Peevy was 15-26 passing for 95 yards for Maine. He was sacked 3 times.

Sincere Baines was Maine's leading rusher, carrying the ball 12 times for 108 yards, including a 54 yarder.

Molayor Irefin caught the ball 3 times for 39 yards while Scott Woods caught the ball 6 times for 27 yards.

Richard Mosley III was Maine's leading tackler with 7 solo tackles and 1 assist. Aidan Horodnik had 3 solo tackles and 2 assists.

Stonehill is now 1-2, while Maine falls to 0-3.

Maine travels to Georgia Southern on Saturday, September 20th, with the kickoff at 7 p.m. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game on 92.5 FM I-95 with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

10 Things You’ll Quickly Find Out When Moving to Maine

Really, it doesn’t matter where you’re moving from—if you’re ‘from away’ and coming to our Pine Tree State, there are a few things you’ll quickly discover that locals have always known. Whether you’ve just arrived or are only thinking about making the move, these are the things you’ll learn fast when settling into life in Maine.

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Football

More From 92.9 The Ticket