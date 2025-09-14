The Maine Black Bears Football Team fell to Stonehill 13-10 on Saturday night, September 13th, with the Skyhawks scoring the winning touchdown with 1:45 left to play.

Stonehill took a 3-0 lead with 3:56 left in the 1st Quarter on a 27 yard field goal by Domenic Scalese.

Maine took a 7-3 lead with 2:20 left to play in the 1st Half, when Molayo Irefin scored from the 1/2 yard line. The extra point was good by Sam Tremblay.

With no time left in the Half, Domenic Scalese connected on a 25 yard field goal to make the score 7-6. Scalese had missed a 30 yarder, but Maine was penalized for roughing the kicker, giving the kicker another chance.

In the 3rd Quarter, Samuel Tremblay made a 22 yard field goal for Maine, with 2:19 left, to put Maine up 10-6.

But, the Skyhawks connected on a 34 yard pass from Jack O'Connell to Brigham Dunphy for the winning touchdown with 1:45 left. Scalese's kick was good for the final 13-10 score.

Maine only made 11 1st downs in the game. They ran for 171 yards and passed for just 95 yards, for a total of 266 yards. The Black Bear's Defense allowed 15 1st Downs, and 64 yards rushing and 132 passing, for a total of 196 yards.

Stonehill was 5-16 on 3rd down conversions and 2-2 on 4th down conversions, while Maine was just 3-12 on 3rd down conversions and 0-2 on 4th down conversions.

Carter Peevy was 15-26 passing for 95 yards for Maine. He was sacked 3 times.

Sincere Baines was Maine's leading rusher, carrying the ball 12 times for 108 yards, including a 54 yarder.

Molayor Irefin caught the ball 3 times for 39 yards while Scott Woods caught the ball 6 times for 27 yards.

Richard Mosley III was Maine's leading tackler with 7 solo tackles and 1 assist. Aidan Horodnik had 3 solo tackles and 2 assists.

Stonehill is now 1-2, while Maine falls to 0-3.

Maine travels to Georgia Southern on Saturday, September 20th, with the kickoff at 7 p.m. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game on 92.5 FM I-95 with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

