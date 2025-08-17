The Maine Black Bears fell to the University of Rhode Island 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, August 17th in Orono, to start the 2025 season.

The game was even with both teams having difficulty getting shots on goal, as both the Black Bears and Rams played a "defensive" first game. Both Maine and Rhode Island only managed 11 shots, and 4 shots on goal.

Maine did have the advantage in corners 8-2.

The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Rhode Island scored their 1st goal with 7:08 gone in the 2nd Half. Lauren MacDonald scored, assisted by Kaia Rice and Jill Rosenfeld.

With 15:49 left in the 2nd Half, Rhode Island took advantage of a Maine mistake as a defender tried to play the ball back to goalie Grace Wilson, but McKenna Sylvester intercepted the pass and buried it in the back of the net.

The loss snapped Maine's America East record 27 game home unbeaten streak.

Rhode Island is now 2-0, while Maine is 0-1.

The Black Bears will host Boston University on Sunday, August 24th at 12 noon.

Check out the photos from the game