Maine Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper for the weekly Maine Soccer Coach's Show.

Coach Atherly talked about Sunday's 1-0 loss to Holy Cross. He talked about what the Black Bears would be working on in practices this week, the travel plans and previewed Sunday's game at UConn on September 14th.

Coach Atherly answers the question "What has most pleasantly surprised you about your team this season to-date?"

Maine opens America East Conference play on Sunday, September 21st at Albany at 3 p.m.

The Black Bears return home on Thursday, October 2nd to host the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m.. That will be the 1st game on the new soccer field!