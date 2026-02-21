The Maine Black Bears Softball Team picked up a pair of wins on Friday, February 20th at the Battle at the Bay in Hampton Virginia, beating Stony Brook 2-0 and Norfolk State 4-3.

Game 1 2-0 win over Stony Brook

The Black Bears scored both of their runs in the 4th inning on a double by Evia Robles then a triple by Keria Inman, driving in Robles..

Maine had 6 hits in the game with Francesca Guerrera, the lead-off hitter going 2-4. Robles, Inman, Kennedy Burns and Morgan Pool each had a hit.

In the circle, Alysen Rieth picked up the win, pitching a 7-inning complete game. She allowed just 3 hits, striking out 6 and walking 3. Her record is now 2-3.

Game 2 - 4-3 win over Norfolk State

In the 2nd game of the day, trailing 3-0, Maine scored all 4 of their runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Keira Inman homered to lead off the inning. Francesca Guerrera singled with the bases loaded, driving in a run. With 2 outs, Madison Hand singled driving in 2 runs.

Maine had 6 hits in the game. Guerrera, Hand, Inman and Alli Goetz each had 1 hits, with Neve Adams having 2 singles.

In the circle Hannah Hipwell started and went 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run. She struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter. Ava Zettlemoyer picked up the win in relief pitching the final 5.0 innings. She allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2.

Maine is now 3-9. They will play t. Francis at 12 noon on Saturday, February 21st and then Hampton University at 2:30 p.m. They will play a single game on Sunday, February 22nd against Hampton University at 1 p.m.

Maine will then play at the Idaho State Tournament in Pocatello Idaho March 6th-8th with 3 games against Idaho State and 2 games against Southern Utah.