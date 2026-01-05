Boy&#8217;s Class A-S North/South Basketball Heal Point Standings &#8211; January 4

Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Boy's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported thru January 4th. With most teams having played 7-9 games of the 18 game schedule, it's a good look at where teams stand, with the season almost half over.

North Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills8-041.736
2Edward Little6-325.556
3Brunswick6-221.489
4Bangor4-417.044
5Mount Blue5-215.933
6Lewiston4-312.160
7Skowhegan5-48.464
8Brewer2-58.457
9Oxford Hills2-66.111
10Hampden Academy3-44.267
11Mesalonskee1-61.242
12Mount Ararat1-60.556

North Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hermon7-233.444
2Gardiner6-128.086
3MDI7-127.519
4Belfast5-426.667
5Cony7-125.879
6Ellsworth7-216.593
7Erskine Academy6-112.792
8Nokomis3-65.370
9Lawrence1-63.958
10Presque Isle3-53.370
11Waterville1-72.222
12John Bapst1-71.333
13Old Town0-90.000

North Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Caribou7-137.426
2Foxcroft Academy7-126.469
3Fort Kent5-124.639
4Washington Academy7-319.956
5Mattanawcook Academy7-319.339
6Sumner7-117.963
7Orono4-39.869
8Dexter3-66.049
9Calais3-65.741
10Bucksport2-64.321
11GSA1-74.074
12Central3-63.889
13MCI2-63.333
14Houlton0-60.000

North Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Machias9-040.263
2Fort Fairfield7-026.975
3Bangor Christian7-224.259
4Madawaska7-123.025
5Piscataquis5-315.363
6Schenck6-215.247
7Hodgdon5-313.642
8Penobscot Valley3-412.716
9Woodland4-312.407
10Central Aroostook4-310.494
11Stearns4-410.123
12Southern Aroostook3-33.642
13Narragugagus4-43.519
14Lee Academy1-40.988
15Penquis Valley0-70.000

North Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Jonesport-Beals5-211.235
2Washburn5-38.642
3Shead4-57.099
4Easton4-25.617
5Katahdin2-64.753
6Van Buren3-33.642
7Wisdom2-71.667
8Deer Isle-Stonington1-91.111
9East Grand1-60.625
10Ashland0-90.000

South Class A - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Sanford7-032.055
2Windham7-131.358
3Scarborough5-221.068
4South Portland6-220.864
5Thornton Academy7-117.716
6Westbrook4-314.314
7Portland4-312.840
8Kennebunk5-211.685
9Cheverus3-511.191
10Bonny Eagle4-28.598
11Falmouth3-54.895
12Gorham3-52.901
13Noble2-61.895
14Biddeford1-71.235
14Deering1-71.235
16Massabesic0-70.000

South Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1York8-037.553
2Medomak Valley6-123.918
3Lake Region6-123.355
4Leavitt5-319.427
5Poland5-316.736
6Yarmouth5-316.565
7Ocanside3-56..528
8Gray-New Gloucester3-55.556
9Lincoln Academy2-54.630
10Morse2-54.506
11Greely2-62.901
11Cape Elizabeth2-62.901
11Freeport2.52.901
14Marshwood1-50.556
15Fryeburg Academy0-70.000

South Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hall-Dale7-030.370
2Maranacook6-327.466
3Spruce Mountain6-225.258
4Waynflete5-117.059
5Mount View5-314.938
6Sacopee Valley6-214.074
7Oak Hill3-410.802
8Lisbon4-39.753
9Winslow3-49.673
10Dirigo4-37.716
11Wells3-47.469
12Winthrop3-56.358
13Mountain Valley2-44.198
14Traip Academy2-54.198

South Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mount Abram6-322.963
2Monmouth Academy4-320.458
3Madison5-218.838
4Buckfield4-415.309
5Carrabec4-39.550
6Old Orchard Beach2-69.430
7North Yarmouth Academy2-66.173
8Wiscasset5-26.149
9Searsport1-65.079
10Telstar2-54.902
11Boothbay2-62.654
12Richmond0-60.000

South Class S -  Top 8 Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley8-129.816
2Pine Tree Academy4-114.753
3Forest Hills7-212.620
4Islesboro4-35.483
5Greenville2-52.092
6Vinalhaven1-61.255
7Temple Academy1-71.185
8Rangeley Lakes1-71.046
