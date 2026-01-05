Boy’s Class A-S North/South Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 4
Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Boy's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported thru January 4th. With most teams having played 7-9 games of the 18 game schedule, it's a good look at where teams stand, with the season almost half over.
North Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|8-0
|41.736
|2
|Edward Little
|6-3
|25.556
|3
|Brunswick
|6-2
|21.489
|4
|Bangor
|4-4
|17.044
|5
|Mount Blue
|5-2
|15.933
|6
|Lewiston
|4-3
|12.160
|7
|Skowhegan
|5-4
|8.464
|8
|Brewer
|2-5
|8.457
|9
|Oxford Hills
|2-6
|6.111
|10
|Hampden Academy
|3-4
|4.267
|11
|Mesalonskee
|1-6
|1.242
|12
|Mount Ararat
|1-6
|0.556
North Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hermon
|7-2
|33.444
|2
|Gardiner
|6-1
|28.086
|3
|MDI
|7-1
|27.519
|4
|Belfast
|5-4
|26.667
|5
|Cony
|7-1
|25.879
|6
|Ellsworth
|7-2
|16.593
|7
|Erskine Academy
|6-1
|12.792
|8
|Nokomis
|3-6
|5.370
|9
|Lawrence
|1-6
|3.958
|10
|Presque Isle
|3-5
|3.370
|11
|Waterville
|1-7
|2.222
|12
|John Bapst
|1-7
|1.333
|13
|Old Town
|0-9
|0.000
North Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|7-1
|37.426
|2
|Foxcroft Academy
|7-1
|26.469
|3
|Fort Kent
|5-1
|24.639
|4
|Washington Academy
|7-3
|19.956
|5
|Mattanawcook Academy
|7-3
|19.339
|6
|Sumner
|7-1
|17.963
|7
|Orono
|4-3
|9.869
|8
|Dexter
|3-6
|6.049
|9
|Calais
|3-6
|5.741
|10
|Bucksport
|2-6
|4.321
|11
|GSA
|1-7
|4.074
|12
|Central
|3-6
|3.889
|13
|MCI
|2-6
|3.333
|14
|Houlton
|0-6
|0.000
North Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|9-0
|40.263
|2
|Fort Fairfield
|7-0
|26.975
|3
|Bangor Christian
|7-2
|24.259
|4
|Madawaska
|7-1
|23.025
|5
|Piscataquis
|5-3
|15.363
|6
|Schenck
|6-2
|15.247
|7
|Hodgdon
|5-3
|13.642
|8
|Penobscot Valley
|3-4
|12.716
|9
|Woodland
|4-3
|12.407
|10
|Central Aroostook
|4-3
|10.494
|11
|Stearns
|4-4
|10.123
|12
|Southern Aroostook
|3-3
|3.642
|13
|Narragugagus
|4-4
|3.519
|14
|Lee Academy
|1-4
|0.988
|15
|Penquis Valley
|0-7
|0.000
North Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Jonesport-Beals
|5-2
|11.235
|2
|Washburn
|5-3
|8.642
|3
|Shead
|4-5
|7.099
|4
|Easton
|4-2
|5.617
|5
|Katahdin
|2-6
|4.753
|6
|Van Buren
|3-3
|3.642
|7
|Wisdom
|2-7
|1.667
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|1-9
|1.111
|9
|East Grand
|1-6
|0.625
|10
|Ashland
|0-9
|0.000
South Class A - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Sanford
|7-0
|32.055
|2
|Windham
|7-1
|31.358
|3
|Scarborough
|5-2
|21.068
|4
|South Portland
|6-2
|20.864
|5
|Thornton Academy
|7-1
|17.716
|6
|Westbrook
|4-3
|14.314
|7
|Portland
|4-3
|12.840
|8
|Kennebunk
|5-2
|11.685
|9
|Cheverus
|3-5
|11.191
|10
|Bonny Eagle
|4-2
|8.598
|11
|Falmouth
|3-5
|4.895
|12
|Gorham
|3-5
|2.901
|13
|Noble
|2-6
|1.895
|14
|Biddeford
|1-7
|1.235
|14
|Deering
|1-7
|1.235
|16
|Massabesic
|0-7
|0.000
South Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|York
|8-0
|37.553
|2
|Medomak Valley
|6-1
|23.918
|3
|Lake Region
|6-1
|23.355
|4
|Leavitt
|5-3
|19.427
|5
|Poland
|5-3
|16.736
|6
|Yarmouth
|5-3
|16.565
|7
|Ocanside
|3-5
|6..528
|8
|Gray-New Gloucester
|3-5
|5.556
|9
|Lincoln Academy
|2-5
|4.630
|10
|Morse
|2-5
|4.506
|11
|Greely
|2-6
|2.901
|11
|Cape Elizabeth
|2-6
|2.901
|11
|Freeport
|2.5
|2.901
|14
|Marshwood
|1-5
|0.556
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-7
|0.000
South Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hall-Dale
|7-0
|30.370
|2
|Maranacook
|6-3
|27.466
|3
|Spruce Mountain
|6-2
|25.258
|4
|Waynflete
|5-1
|17.059
|5
|Mount View
|5-3
|14.938
|6
|Sacopee Valley
|6-2
|14.074
|7
|Oak Hill
|3-4
|10.802
|8
|Lisbon
|4-3
|9.753
|9
|Winslow
|3-4
|9.673
|10
|Dirigo
|4-3
|7.716
|11
|Wells
|3-4
|7.469
|12
|Winthrop
|3-5
|6.358
|13
|Mountain Valley
|2-4
|4.198
|14
|Traip Academy
|2-5
|4.198
South Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mount Abram
|6-3
|22.963
|2
|Monmouth Academy
|4-3
|20.458
|3
|Madison
|5-2
|18.838
|4
|Buckfield
|4-4
|15.309
|5
|Carrabec
|4-3
|9.550
|6
|Old Orchard Beach
|2-6
|9.430
|7
|North Yarmouth Academy
|2-6
|6.173
|8
|Wiscasset
|5-2
|6.149
|9
|Searsport
|1-6
|5.079
|10
|Telstar
|2-5
|4.902
|11
|Boothbay
|2-6
|2.654
|12
|Richmond
|0-6
|0.000
South Class S - Top 8 Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|8-1
|29.816
|2
|Pine Tree Academy
|4-1
|14.753
|3
|Forest Hills
|7-2
|12.620
|4
|Islesboro
|4-3
|5.483
|5
|Greenville
|2-5
|2.092
|6
|Vinalhaven
|1-6
|1.255
|7
|Temple Academy
|1-7
|1.185
|8
|Rangeley Lakes
|1-7
|1.046
