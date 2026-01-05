Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Boy's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported thru January 4th. With most teams having played 7-9 games of the 18 game schedule, it's a good look at where teams stand, with the season almost half over.

North Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 8-0 41.736 2 Edward Little 6-3 25.556 3 Brunswick 6-2 21.489 4 Bangor 4-4 17.044 5 Mount Blue 5-2 15.933 6 Lewiston 4-3 12.160 7 Skowhegan 5-4 8.464 8 Brewer 2-5 8.457 9 Oxford Hills 2-6 6.111 10 Hampden Academy 3-4 4.267 11 Mesalonskee 1-6 1.242 12 Mount Ararat 1-6 0.556

North Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hermon 7-2 33.444 2 Gardiner 6-1 28.086 3 MDI 7-1 27.519 4 Belfast 5-4 26.667 5 Cony 7-1 25.879 6 Ellsworth 7-2 16.593 7 Erskine Academy 6-1 12.792 8 Nokomis 3-6 5.370 9 Lawrence 1-6 3.958 10 Presque Isle 3-5 3.370 11 Waterville 1-7 2.222 12 John Bapst 1-7 1.333 13 Old Town 0-9 0.000

North Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 7-1 37.426 2 Foxcroft Academy 7-1 26.469 3 Fort Kent 5-1 24.639 4 Washington Academy 7-3 19.956 5 Mattanawcook Academy 7-3 19.339 6 Sumner 7-1 17.963 7 Orono 4-3 9.869 8 Dexter 3-6 6.049 9 Calais 3-6 5.741 10 Bucksport 2-6 4.321 11 GSA 1-7 4.074 12 Central 3-6 3.889 13 MCI 2-6 3.333 14 Houlton 0-6 0.000

North Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 9-0 40.263 2 Fort Fairfield 7-0 26.975 3 Bangor Christian 7-2 24.259 4 Madawaska 7-1 23.025 5 Piscataquis 5-3 15.363 6 Schenck 6-2 15.247 7 Hodgdon 5-3 13.642 8 Penobscot Valley 3-4 12.716 9 Woodland 4-3 12.407 10 Central Aroostook 4-3 10.494 11 Stearns 4-4 10.123 12 Southern Aroostook 3-3 3.642 13 Narragugagus 4-4 3.519 14 Lee Academy 1-4 0.988 15 Penquis Valley 0-7 0.000

North Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Jonesport-Beals 5-2 11.235 2 Washburn 5-3 8.642 3 Shead 4-5 7.099 4 Easton 4-2 5.617 5 Katahdin 2-6 4.753 6 Van Buren 3-3 3.642 7 Wisdom 2-7 1.667 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 1-9 1.111 9 East Grand 1-6 0.625 10 Ashland 0-9 0.000

South Class A - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Sanford 7-0 32.055 2 Windham 7-1 31.358 3 Scarborough 5-2 21.068 4 South Portland 6-2 20.864 5 Thornton Academy 7-1 17.716 6 Westbrook 4-3 14.314 7 Portland 4-3 12.840 8 Kennebunk 5-2 11.685 9 Cheverus 3-5 11.191 10 Bonny Eagle 4-2 8.598 11 Falmouth 3-5 4.895 12 Gorham 3-5 2.901 13 Noble 2-6 1.895 14 Biddeford 1-7 1.235 14 Deering 1-7 1.235 16 Massabesic 0-7 0.000

South Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 York 8-0 37.553 2 Medomak Valley 6-1 23.918 3 Lake Region 6-1 23.355 4 Leavitt 5-3 19.427 5 Poland 5-3 16.736 6 Yarmouth 5-3 16.565 7 Ocanside 3-5 6..528 8 Gray-New Gloucester 3-5 5.556 9 Lincoln Academy 2-5 4.630 10 Morse 2-5 4.506 11 Greely 2-6 2.901 11 Cape Elizabeth 2-6 2.901 11 Freeport 2.5 2.901 14 Marshwood 1-5 0.556 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-7 0.000

South Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hall-Dale 7-0 30.370 2 Maranacook 6-3 27.466 3 Spruce Mountain 6-2 25.258 4 Waynflete 5-1 17.059 5 Mount View 5-3 14.938 6 Sacopee Valley 6-2 14.074 7 Oak Hill 3-4 10.802 8 Lisbon 4-3 9.753 9 Winslow 3-4 9.673 10 Dirigo 4-3 7.716 11 Wells 3-4 7.469 12 Winthrop 3-5 6.358 13 Mountain Valley 2-4 4.198 14 Traip Academy 2-5 4.198

South Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mount Abram 6-3 22.963 2 Monmouth Academy 4-3 20.458 3 Madison 5-2 18.838 4 Buckfield 4-4 15.309 5 Carrabec 4-3 9.550 6 Old Orchard Beach 2-6 9.430 7 North Yarmouth Academy 2-6 6.173 8 Wiscasset 5-2 6.149 9 Searsport 1-6 5.079 10 Telstar 2-5 4.902 11 Boothbay 2-6 2.654 12 Richmond 0-6 0.000 South Class S - Top 8 Qualify Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 8-1 29.816 2 Pine Tree Academy 4-1 14.753 3 Forest Hills 7-2 12.620 4 Islesboro 4-3 5.483 5 Greenville 2-5 2.092 6 Vinalhaven 1-6 1.255 7 Temple Academy 1-7 1.185 8 Rangeley Lakes 1-7 1.046