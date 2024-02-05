Maine Boy’s Hockey Heal Point Standings – February 5
The Maine High School Boys' Hockey Regular Season is winding down with the last countable game on February 23rd. Here are the Hockey Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, February 5th.
Class A (One Region)
Class B North
Class B South
Get our free mobile app
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll