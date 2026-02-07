Oxford Hills Wins Maine Class A State Cheering Championship [RESULTS]
Oxford Hills won the Maine Class A State Cheering Championships on Saturday, February 7th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Oxford Hills is coached by Jessie Becher and Tiffany Herrick. Team members include:
- Addyson Rice - Sophomore
- Amelia Brassard - Junior
- Ava Campbell - Sophomore
- Brayleigh Deninger - Junior
- Brenna Wilson - Sophomore
- Elena Colsden - Freshman
- Evey Hall - Senior
- Hollie Denning - Junior
- Miley Moore - Sophomore
- Taylor Lawler - Junior
- Taylor Truman - Sophomore
- Zoe Dow - Sophomore
Scarborough finished 2nd.
Here are the full Class A Results
- Oxford Hills
- Scarborough
- Bangor
- Bonny Eagle
- Lewiston
- Gorham/Cheverus
- Hampden Academy
- Thornton Academy
- Skowhegan
- Brewer
- Sanford
- Massabesic
- South Portland
- Noble
- Mt. Blue
- Deering.
