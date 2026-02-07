Oxford Hills Wins Maine Class A State Cheering Championship [RESULTS]

Februrary 7, 2026 Photo Bunky Dow

Oxford Hills won the Maine Class A State Cheering Championships on Saturday, February 7th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Februrary 7, 2026 Photo Bunky Dow
Oxford Hills is coached by Jessie Becher and Tiffany Herrick. Team members include:

  • Addyson Rice - Sophomore
  • Amelia Brassard - Junior
  • Ava Campbell - Sophomore
  • Brayleigh Deninger - Junior
  • Brenna Wilson - Sophomore
  • Elena Colsden - Freshman
  • Evey Hall - Senior
  • Hollie Denning - Junior
  • Miley Moore - Sophomore
  • Taylor Lawler - Junior
  • Taylor Truman - Sophomore
  • Zoe Dow - Sophomore

Scarborough finished 2nd.

February 7, 2026 Photo Bunky Dow
Here are the full Class A Results

  1. Oxford Hills
  2. Scarborough
  3. Bangor
  4. Bonny Eagle
  5. Lewiston
  6. Gorham/Cheverus
  7. Hampden Academy
  8. Thornton Academy
  9. Skowhegan
  10. Brewer
  11. Sanford
  12. Massabesic
  13. South Portland
  14. Noble
  15. Mt. Blue
  16. Deering.
