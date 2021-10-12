Maine College Athletes Win Weekly Conference Awards

Fans going to UMaine hockey or basketball games will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test from the previous 72 hours from the gametime, and this is effective starting this Friday.

• All fans older than 2 are required to wear a face covering while at those games regardless of their vaccination status

• Policy is for all games on Campus, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, or the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, or the Augusta Civic Center

• If fans can not provide the valid proof of a vaccine or a negative test, or fail screening measures they will not be allowed admission

UMaine freshman Abby Kraemer is the America East Women’s Soccer Offensive Player and Co-Rookie of the Week.

• Kraemer had 2 goals and 1 assist as Maine snapped their winless streak by beating Stony Brook Sunday afternoon at Mahaney Diamond.

• Maine and Kraemer play UNH on campus Thursday night at 7

• Kraemer leads Maine with 3 goals scored this year

UMaine women’s hockey player and captain – Taylor Leech is the Hockey East Defender of the Week.

• Leech had the game winning goal for Maine against LIU Friday, and scored a power play goal in the first period of Saturday’s win

• Those are her first two points of the season

• Maine is home this weekend to host UConn Friday and Northeastern Saturday at the Alfond

National Field Hockey Coaches Association weekly poll comes out later today, UMaine was ranked 25th last week in the poll, and won two more games, the Bears win streak is now 8 games, they are 9-5 overall and a perfect 5-0 in America East

Husson has a trio of conference weekly award winners.

1. Eagles Junior Adelle Foss is the New England Collegiate Conference field hockey offensive player of the week after scoring 4 goals in Husson’s win against Manhattanville College

2. Kate Harriman is the North Atlantic Conference women’s soccer Rookie of the Week, she had 3 goals and 1 assist as the Eagles went 2-and-1 last week

3. For the second straight week Husson’s Jordi Cabau is the NAC men’s soccer Player of the Week – he was the co-player last week – he had 5 goals and an assist last week, including a hat trick Saturday

a. He leads the conference in scoring with 14 goals

Maine Maritime Academy has the Defender and Rookie of the Week in the NAC men’s soccer weekly awards.

• Ryan Holmes is the league’s top defender

• JD Vandemergel was tabbed as the best rookie

Mariners also have the league volleyball player of the week in Junior Rachel Melampy

UMaine-Farmington’s McKenna Brodeur is the North Atlantic Conference Women’s Player of the Week after scoring 3 goals with4 assists last week for UMF in a pair of conference wins