Maine College Sports Results for Weekday Games 10/5 &10/6

Games Scheduled October 5th-8th, 2021

Bowdoin College men’s soccer won at Colby College Tuesday 2-1

Bowdoin College field hockey won at Colby College Tuesday 5-2

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer tied SMCC Wednesday 1-1

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer beat SMCC Wednesday 3-1

Husson men’s soccer tied at UNE Tuesday 1-1

Husson women’s soccer lost at Suffolk Wednesday 4-1

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer beat USM Tuesday 2-0

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer lost at Gordon Wednesday 3-0

Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer beat Lasell Tuesday 3-0

Saint Joseph’s women’s soccer won at Regis Wednesday 1-0

Saint Joseph’s field hockey beat Colby-Sawyer Wednesday 3-1

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer game at Fisher College Wednesday was postponed

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer lost at UNE Wednesday 7-0

UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer at Bunker Hill College Tuesday was postponed due to weather

UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer won at Rivier College Wednesday 6-0

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer beat Eastern Nazarene Tuesday 6-0

University of Southern Maine field hockey lost at Worcester State Wednesday 3-2

University of New England men’s Soccer tied Husson Tuesday 1-1

University of New England women’s soccer beat UMF Wednesday 7-0