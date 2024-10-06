Maine Field Hockey Beats UC Davis 3-1 Sunday Morning [PHOTOS]

The Maine Field Hockey Team beat UC Davis 3-1 on Sunday morning, October 6th at the University of Maine.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Quarter, until the 2nd Quarter was almost over. With 2:38 left in the 2nd Period Poppy Lambert scored her 5th goal of the season, assisted by Alexandra Sacker and Saylor Kuefler.

Before the public address announcer could announce Lambert's goal, the Black Bears scored again, just 25 seconds after the 1st goal. This time it was Kate Richardson tallying the goal, her 3rd of the season.

The Black Bears led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half. With just 1:20 left in the 3rd Quarter, Maine was awarded a penalty stroke and Lambert converted the shot, for her 6th goal of the season, and 2nd of the game.

UC Davis scored with 8:18 left to go in the game, as Ella Franken scored her 1st goal, assisted by Beth Munro-Morris and Audrey Lee.

Maine outshot UC Davis 19-4 and held an 11-2 shot-on-goal advantage. Maine had 10 penalty corners, to UC Davis' 2.

Rozarie Mrazova had 1 save for Maine while Emma Giesting had 8 saves, allowing 3 goals in 3 Quarters for UC Davis. Sarah Lopez played the final Quarter in goal.

UC Davis is 2-8 overall and 0-4 in America East.

Maine is now 8-4 for the season and 2-0 in America East. The Black Bears will play 2 games next weekend, on the road at UMass Lowell on Friday October 11th at 3 p.m. and then home on Sunday, October 13th against Holy Cross at 12 noon. The Sunday October 13th is a Cancer Awareness game and fans are encouraged to wear pink.

