Maine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – August 14 [VIDEO]

Maine Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau and Assistant Coach Leslie Smith-Abplanalp joined Chris Popper on Wednesday, August 14th for the weekly Maine Field Hockey Coach's Show.

Topics discussed included the1st week of Training Camp, the Team's trip to Bar Harbor on Tuesday, the America East Preseason Poll and more

In the preseason poll Maine was selected 4th with 1 1st place vote.

America East Preseason Poll

University of Albany 34 (4 1st place) UMass Lowell 29 (2 1st place) New Hampshire 24 Maine 23 (1 1st place) Vermont 20 Bryant 11 UC Davis 6

In addition, Poppy Lambert was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Lambert begins the season with 50 goals, which is 8 goals short of the all-time goal scoring record of 57, held by Kelly Newton. Lambert is a 4-time All-Conference selection, a 2022 All-American, the 2022 America East Defensive Player of the Year and 2-time NFHCA All-Region Team Member.

Maine plays a preseason in New Hampshire against Brown University on Sunday, August 25th and then opens the season with a pair of games at Evanston, Illinois against Northwestern on Friday, August 30th and then the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, August 31st. The Black Bears will then play at Indiana University on Monday, September 2nd before their 1st home game against Hofstra University on Friday, September 6th at 3 p.m.