Maine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – November 6 [VIDEO]

The Maine Black Bear's Field Hockey Team is in Albany, New York preparing for the America East Tournament which begins on Thursday, November 7th.

Head Coach Josette Babineu and Micaela Grajales a transfer graduate student from Uruguay joined us for this week's Coach's Show.

They talked about the win against UNH on Sunday that locked up the #3 seed for the Black Bears and then preparing for the Quarterfinal game against #6 UC Davis on Thursday, November 7th at 11 a.m.

Grajales also talked about her time in Maine and coming to Orono from Quinnipiac. She hasn't been able to get tickets to attend a Maine Men's Ice Hockey game and experience "The Alfond experience" yet, so we're hoping someone can "hook her up" with some tickets!

Check out this week's Show!

America East Field Hockey Seeds

Albany New Hampshire Maine Vermont UMass Lowell UC Davis

#3 Maine will take on #6 UCDavis in the Quarterfinals with the winner playing #2 New Hampshire in the semifinals. #4 Vermont plays #5 UMass Lowell in the Quarterfinals with the winner playing #1 Albany in the semifinals. The semifinals take place on Friday, November 8th with the America East Championship being played on Sunday, November 10th. All the games will take place on the campus of the University of Albany.

