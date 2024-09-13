Maine Field Hockey Falls to #17 Boston College 4-2

The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to the #17 Boston College Eagles 4-2 in Massachusetts on Friday night, September 13th.

Boston College took a 1-0 lead with 3:12 gone, on a goal by Madelieve Drion, assisted by Mia Garber.

Maine evented the scored with 8:31 gone, on a goal by Olivia Geniti.

The score was even at 1-1 through the 1st Quarter.

Boston College took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Yani Zhong with 3:36 left in the 2nd Quarter. Peyton Hale had the assist. It was Zhong's 4th goal of the season.

B.C. made it 3-1 with 3:35 left in the 3rd Quarter. Pia Serowik scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Klara Mueffelmann.

Maine drew within 1 goal, when Geniti scored her 2nd goal of the game, and 3rd of the season with 1:27 gone in the 4th Quarter.

But, B.C. scored Zhong scored her 2nd goal of the game and 5th of the season with 4:07 left to play. The goal was assisted by Kiki De Bruijne and Eva Kluskens.

B.C. outshot Maine 15-9 and had a 8-6 shot on goal advantage.

Rozarie Mrazova had 4 saves for Maine and Charlotte Kramer had 4 saves for Boston College.

B.C is now 3-2 on the season.

Maine is now 4-2. They continue their Boston road trip with a game at Boston University on Sunday, September 15th at 1 p.m. The Black Bears will return home with games against Merrimack on Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. and Stonehill College on Sunday, September 22nd at 1 p.m.