Maine Field Hockey Falls to Boston University 2-1

The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to Boston University on the road Sunday afternoon, falling to the Terriers 2-1.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Half, when BU scored with 37 seconds gone in the 3rd Quarter. Caroline O'Brien scored her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Olivia Hammer.

Maine tied the game at the 50:38 mark, when Alexandra Sacker scored her 2nd goal of the season off of a penalty corner, with the assist going to Poppy Lambert.

But, BU scored the winning goal with 6:21 lett in the game, when Payton Anderson scored her 4th goal of the season, off of a penalty corner, with assists to Megan Wetzel and Tegan Poerio.

Maine outshot BU 13-9 with the shots on goal even at 6-6. Maine had a 10-3 advantage in penalty corners.

Rozarie Mrazova had 4 saves in the game for the Black Bears.

BU is now 3-3.

Maine is now 4-3. The Black Bears return home for a game against Merrimack College on Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. and then against Stonehill College on Sunday, September 22nd at 1 p.m. The game against Merrimack College is Alumnae Day and the game against Stonehill College is International Day and the players will sign post game autographs.