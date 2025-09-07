The Maine Field Hockey Team beat Stonehill College 5-1 on Sunday afternoon, September 7th battling through a steady rain in the 1st Half.

Maine scored their 1st goal on a penalty stroke by Eloise Penty with 6:32 gone in the 1st Quarter.

The Black Bears scored with 1:04 left in the 1st Quarter on a penalty corner. Penty inserted the ball, and it was stopped by Nicole Kowalewski, and then Taylor Katsube drove the ball into the goal box to give Maine a 2-0 lead.

With 4:19 gone in the 2nd Quarter, Penty scored her 2nd goal of the game, on another penalty stroke to make the score 3-0.

The Black Bears then scored their 4th goal of the Half, when the Black Bears converted another penalty corner. Penty inserted and Floor Dijkhuizen stopped the ball. Martha Barratt scored

Stonehill scored in the 3rd Quarter to make it 4-1.

Barratt scored her 2nd goal of the game, on another penalty corner. Penty and Emily Chisholm assisted.

Eloise Penty ended the game with 2 goals and 3 assists!

Maine outshot Stonehill 15-11 and had a 13-6 shots-on-goal-advantage.

Jayde Temby ended the game with 5 saves for the Black Bears.

Stonehill is now 0-4 while Maine improves to 2-2 on the season

The Black Bears head out onto the road on Friday, to play at Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire on Friday, September 12th at 3 p.m. before returning home to host the University of New Haven on Sunday, September 14th at 12 noon.

