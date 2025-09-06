The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating Quinnipiac 2-1 in Overtime on Friday, September 5h.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Quarter.

The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead with 10:09 gone in the 2nd Quarter, when Lucia Donati scored.

Maine answered just 1:37 later to tie the score. Bynn Dzengelewiski scored on a penalty corner, tipping the ball into the goal box, on a shot by Floor Dijkuizen.

The game was tied at the end of the 2nd Quarter, 1-1 and stayed that way thru the end of regulation.

With the game going into overtime, Saylor Kuefler scored 3:28 in extra time for Maine's 1st win of the season!

Maine outshot Quinnipiac 16-9 and had a 9-7 shot-on-goal advantage.

The Black Bears had a 13-9 penalty corner advantage.

Jayde Temby had 4 saves for the Black Bears, while Cristina Torres had 7 saves for Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac is 2-1 on the season.

Maine is now 1-2. The Black Bears will host Stonehill College on Sunday, September 7th at 1 p.m. If you can't be at UMaine to cheer on Maine, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+