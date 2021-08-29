Maine Field Hockey Falls to UMass 3-2 in OT

The UMaine Field Hockey Team lost in overtime for the 2nd consecutive day falling to the University of Massachusetts 3-2 on Sunday, August 29th.

UMass jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals by Steph Gottwals, assisted by Emily Devine and Amalie Green at the 2:21 mark and then a goal by Georgie McTear at 43:12.

Maine fought back, scoring their 1st goal, with a little over 5 minutes remaining, at the 54:51 mark, with a goal by Brooke Suliniski assisted by Chloe Walton.

Then, with just 8 seconds left in regulation, Maine tied it on a corner. Sydney Meader was credited with the goal, assisted by Cassandra Mascarenhan and Tereza Holobcova

Steph Golltwals scored her 2nd goal in overtime, with 4:19 elapsed.

Maine is now 0-2. They return home to host Harvard on Friday, September 3rd at 3 p.m.