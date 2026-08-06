UMaine 2026 Field Hockey Regular Season Schedule
The University of Maine released the 2026 Field Hockey Schedule late on Wednesday, August 5th. The Black Bears will play their 1st 4 games at home.
Here's the schedule
- Friday August 28 vs. Liberty 12 noon
- Sunday August 30 vs. University of Massachusetts 12 noon
- Friday September 4 vs. Stonehill 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 6 vs. Davidson 11 a.m.
- Friday September 11 @ Lowell vs. Boston College 12 noon
- Sunday September 13 @ Boston University 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 20 vs. Dartmouth 2 p.m.
- Friday September 25 @ American University 3 p.m.
- Sunday September 27 @ Towson University 12 noon
- Friday October 2 vs. University of Albany 3 p.m.
- Friday October 9 vs. University of New Hampshire 3 p.m.
- Sunday October 11 vs. Merrimack College 2 p.m.
- Friday October 16 vs. Bryant University 3 p.m.
- Sunday October 18 @ Northeastern University TBD
- Friday October 23 @ UMass Lowell TBD
- Thursday October 29 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.
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Gallery Credit: Stacker