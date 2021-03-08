Maine Football Aims To Rebound From Season-Opening Shutout

It was a rough opening day for the University of Maine Black Bears, as the football team fell 37-0 at #25 Delaware on Saturday.

The Black Bears were held to just 112 total yards of offense, while special teams spotted the Blue Hens 21 points on two muffed punts plus the game's opening kick off which Delaware returned for a touchdown.

Head coach Nick Charlton joined The Drive Monday afternoon to discuss what his team must do to turn around their fortunes when they welcome #13 Albany this weekend in Orono.