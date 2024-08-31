Maine Football Beats Colgate 17-14 to Open Season

The Maine Football Team beat Colgate 17-14 on Friday night, August 30th to open the 2024 season. The win was their 1st season-opening win since 2019.

Colgate scored 1st in the 2nd Quarter to take a 7-0 lead, but Maine tied the game when quarterback Carter Peevy scored on a 3 yard run. Joey Bryson's extra point kick was good and the game was tied 7-7. The drive took 7:01, and consisted of 11 plays and went 75 yards.

Maine then took a 10-7 leave with just 15 seconds left in the 1st Half, when Bryson kicked a 34 yard field goal. The drive went 58 yards, and took 10 plays and 2:48.

The Black Bears added to their lead shortly in the 3rd Quarter. Jaharie Martin ran in from 7 yards out for his 1st touchdown of the season. With Bryson's extra point, Maine led 17-7. The drive took 3 plays, went 21 yards and took 1:16.

Colgate answered with 4:27 left, scoring on a 10 yard run. With the extra point good, the score was 17-14.

Alhaji Kamara's interception for Maine with 7 seconds left in the game, insured the win for the Black Bears.

Peevy went 17-22 at QB for Maine, passing for 186 yards, with his longest passs going 33 yards. He also carried the ball 8 times, but ended up with a net loss of 8 yards because of 3 sacks.

Maine Rushing

Jaharie Martin 15 carries 66 yards

Brian Santana-Fis 9 carries 40 yards

Trevin Ewing 1 carry 7 yards

Team 1 carry -1 yard

Tavion Banks 3 carries -3 yards

Carter Peevy 8 carries -8 yards

Maine Receiving

Montigo Moss 5 receptions 84 yards

Nick Laughline 3 receptions 38 yards

Cooper Heisey 2 receptions 23 yards

Jamie Lamson 4 receptions 19 yards

Michael Monios 1 reception 12 yards

Mason Gilbert 1 reception 10 yards

Aidan Cadogan punted the ball 4 times for Maine, averaging 40.8 yards with a long punt of 50 yards. He pinned Colgate within the 20 yard line 3 times.

Christian Thomas led the Maine Black Hole Defense with 2 solo tackles and 6 assists. Jacob Tuiasosopo had 1 sack and Xavier Holmes and Chris Bacon each had a 1/2 sack. Alhaji Kamara had an interception.

Maine will travel to Montana State on Saturday night, September 7th. The pregame with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy begins on 92.9 The Ticket at 7:30 p.m. with the kickoff at 8 p.m.