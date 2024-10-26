Maine Game Day Cheering Competition [RESULTS]
14 High School Cheering Squads and 2 Middle School Cheering Squads competed in the Maine Game Day Cheering Competition at Hampden Academy on Saturday, October 26th. Here are the results
Class A
- Hampden Academy
- Brewer
- Gorham
Class B
- Ellsworth
- Winslow
- Hermon
- Old Town
- Nokomis
- MDI
Class C
- Orono
- Bucksport
- MCI
- Foxcroft Academy
- Mt. View
Middle School
- Nokomis
- Mount View
Thanks to Coach Fox for the stats
