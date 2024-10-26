Maine Game Day Cheering Competition [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

14 High School Cheering Squads and 2 Middle School Cheering Squads competed in the Maine Game Day Cheering Competition at Hampden Academy on Saturday, October 26th. Here are the results

Class A 

  1. Hampden Academy
  2. Brewer
  3. Gorham

Class B

  1. Ellsworth
  2. Winslow
  3. Hermon
  4. Old Town
  5. Nokomis
  6. MDI

Class C

  1. Orono
  2. Bucksport
  3. MCI
  4. Foxcroft Academy
  5. Mt. View

Middle School

  1. Nokomis
  2. Mount View
Thanks to Coach Fox for the stats

