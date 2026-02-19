Maine State Girls Wrestling Championship [RESULTS]
The Maine State Girls Wrestling Championships were held at Belfast High School on Tuesday, February 17th. Here are the results.
Please note if there are any corrections or spelling errors please email Chris Popper
100 pound
- Hannah Perro - Noble
- Abigail Garland - Mt. Blue
- Parker Theriault - Mattanacook Academy
- Olivia LaBrache - Camden Hills
107 pound
- Sora Bukoski - Penobscot Wrestling
- Kelsie Strong - Marshwool
- Peyton Bishop - Winslow
- Daphne DeRoche - Edward Little
114 pound
- Brooklynn Webber - Mt. Blue
- Faith Almeida - Skowhegan
- Danika Levasseur - Mt. Arart
- Amelia Brickel - Windham
120 Pound
- Martina Gili Fernan - MCI
- Alanna Smith - Camden Hills
- Ana Zeigler - Fryeburg Academy
- Kate Lemon - Belfast
126 Pound
- Delaney Frost - Noble
- Lola Vance - Scarborough
- Ashaliegh Sulkowski - Calais
- Lacie Felix - Mattanawcook Academy
132 Pound
- Kaydn Hansen - Mt. Blue
- Kylie Biter - Oxford Hills
- Ella Brown - Noble
- Savannah Chapman - Marshwood
138 Pound
- Nevaeh Grunhuvd - Massabesic
- Maxine Spencer - Erskine Acadmy
- Peyton Dowe - Winslow
- Katience Parenteau - Belfast
145 Pound
- Sophie Grunhuvd - Massabesic
- Madeline Leyhane - MCI
- Taylor Coutts - Gardiner
- Shelby Grant - Piscataquis
152 Pound
- Ava McGinnis - Nokomis
- Zady Paige - Belfast
- Olivia Romanow - Dirigo
- Ayla Tibbetts - Spruce Mountain
165 Pound
- Aesa Brock - Massabesic
- Lilith Every-Blanchard - Erskine Academy
- Amelia Cyr - Edward Little
- Xandria Libby - Dirigo
185 Pound
- Izabella Bertocchi - MCI
- Amelia Maillet - Dirigo
- Zarah Kristan - Gardiner
- Karissa Nason - Kennebunk
235 Pound
- Lillian Soper - Bucksport
- Theresa Campbell - Belfast
- Penelope Cotier - Mt. Blue
- Khloe Beckwith - Messalonskee
