The Maine State Girls Wrestling Championships were held at Belfast High School on Tuesday, February 17th. Here are the results.

Please note if there are any corrections or spelling errors please email Chris Popper

100 pound

Hannah Perro - Noble Abigail Garland - Mt. Blue Parker Theriault - Mattanacook Academy Olivia LaBrache - Camden Hills

107 pound

Sora Bukoski - Penobscot Wrestling Kelsie Strong - Marshwool Peyton Bishop - Winslow Daphne DeRoche - Edward Little

114 pound

Brooklynn Webber - Mt. Blue Faith Almeida - Skowhegan Danika Levasseur - Mt. Arart Amelia Brickel - Windham

120 Pound

Martina Gili Fernan - MCI Alanna Smith - Camden Hills Ana Zeigler - Fryeburg Academy Kate Lemon - Belfast

126 Pound

Delaney Frost - Noble Lola Vance - Scarborough Ashaliegh Sulkowski - Calais Lacie Felix - Mattanawcook Academy

132 Pound

Kaydn Hansen - Mt. Blue Kylie Biter - Oxford Hills Ella Brown - Noble Savannah Chapman - Marshwood

138 Pound

Nevaeh Grunhuvd - Massabesic Maxine Spencer - Erskine Acadmy Peyton Dowe - Winslow Katience Parenteau - Belfast

145 Pound

Sophie Grunhuvd - Massabesic Madeline Leyhane - MCI Taylor Coutts - Gardiner Shelby Grant - Piscataquis

152 Pound

Ava McGinnis - Nokomis Zady Paige - Belfast Olivia Romanow - Dirigo Ayla Tibbetts - Spruce Mountain

165 Pound

Aesa Brock - Massabesic Lilith Every-Blanchard - Erskine Academy Amelia Cyr - Edward Little Xandria Libby - Dirigo

185 Pound

Izabella Bertocchi - MCI Amelia Maillet - Dirigo Zarah Kristan - Gardiner Karissa Nason - Kennebunk

235 Pound

Lillian Soper - Bucksport Theresa Campbell - Belfast Penelope Cotier - Mt. Blue Khloe Beckwith - Messalonskee