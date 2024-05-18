Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Friday May 17

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 17th.

Baseball

Bucksport 16 GSA 2

Camden Hills 2 Messalonskee 1

Central Aroostook 11 Southern Aroostook 1

Cony 10 Belfast 5

Ellsworth 12 John Bapst 2

Greenville 13 Central 1

Hall-Dale 13 Telstar 0

Hampden Academy 5 Bangor 4

Hermon 6 Nokomis 1

Hodgdon 13 Madawaska 3

Katahdin 9 Fort Fairfield 4

Lawrence 12 Winslow 1

Leavitt 8 Erskine Academy 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Gardiner 2

Mranacook 5 Mountain Valley 1

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Houlton 3

Medomak Valley 4 Morse 2

Mount Ararat 4 Brewer 2

Oak Hill 14 Madison 1

Oceanside 11 Waterville 4

Piscataquis 13 Central 1

Sacopee Valley 4 Old Orchard Beach 0

Saint Dominic 3 MCI 0

Schenck 20 Shead 1

Skowhegan 8 Mount Blue 2

Stearns 10 Lee Academy 0

Valley 3 Buckfield 2

Washburn 11 Ashland 3

Washington Academy 13 Sumner 0

Wells 5 Poland 1

Winthrop 13 Dirigo 0

Woodland 9 Calais 2

Softball

Biddeford 16 Bonny Eagle 6

Brewer 11 Mt. Ararat 1

Buckfield 3 Valley 0

Bucksport 18 GSA 1

Central Aroostook 10 Southern Aroostook 3

Cony 13 Belfast 10

Gardiner 5 Lincoln Academy 1

Gorham 14 Noble 1

Hall-Dale 19 Telstar 0

Hampden Academy 10 Bangor 4

Hodgdon 16 Madawaska 1

Katahdin 15 Fort Fairfield 0

Kennebunk 4 Westbook 3

Lawrence 14 Winslow 2

Leavitt 6 Erskine Academy 2

Madison 11 Oak Hill 6

Massabesic 4 Sanford 1

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Houlton 4

Medomak Valley 8 Morse 4

Messalonskee 3 Camden Hills 2

Nokomis 4 Hermon 3

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Freeport 2

Poland 7 Wells 2

Sacopee Valley 18 Old Orchard Beach 0

St. Dominic 17 MCI 5

Schenck 9 Shead 2

Skowhegan 16 Mt. Blue 1

Sumner 5 Washington Academy 4

Thornton Academy 11 Deering 2

Woodland 17 Calais 0

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.

