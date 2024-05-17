Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Thursday May 16

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 16th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 9 Penobscot Valley 4

Deering 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Ellsworth 7 Old Town 3

Fort Kent 6 Presque Isle 3

Foxcroft Academy 19 Dexter 1

Gorham 11 Biddeford 0

Hall-Dale 10 Maranacook 1

Kennebunk 2 Marshwood 0

Lewiston 11 Brunswick 6

Massabesic 2 Portland 0

MDI 5 John Bapst 0

Mount View 6 Greenville 0

Mount View 6 Piscatauis 0

Noble 10 Cheverus 8

Scarborough 2 Falmouth 1

Searsport 5 Stearns 3

Thornton Academy 7 Sanford 6

Windham 4 Westbrook 2

Yarmouth 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Softball

Berwick Academy 16 Deering 1

Dexter 14 Foxcroft academy 2

Hall-Dale 13 Winthrop 0

John Bapst 23 MDI 2

MDI 10 John Bapst 0

Old Town 4 Ellsworth 3

Penobscot valley 17 Bangor Christian 0

Presque Isle 16 Fort Kent 6

Schenck 14 Greenville 6

Schenck 10 Greenville 9

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.

Get our free mobile app