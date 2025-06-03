There are just days left in the 2025 High School Sports Regular Season in Maine. Here are the Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, June 2nd.

Baseball

Bangor 12 Brewer 2

Bangor Christian 3 Sumner 2

Cape Elizabeth 4 Freeport 0

Cony 11 Belfast 1

Falmouth 12 Deering 2

Fort Fairfield 17 Central Aroostook 5

Foxcroft academy 14 Central 1

Fryeburg Academy 8 Yarmouth 0

Katahdin 11 Hodgdon 1

Lewiston 2 Brunswick 0

Machias 6 Calais 1

Madison 10 Boothbay 5

Maranacook 5 Dirigo 4

Marshwood 2 Scarborough 0

Massabesic 10 Westbrook 0

Mattanawcook Academy 19 Stearns 0

Medomak Valley 5 Oceanside 1

Monmouth Academy 12 Oak Hill 2

Morse 16 Lincoln Academy 1

Mount Abram 7 Lisbon 4

MDI 10 Presque Isle 4

Narraguagus 5 GSA 1

Penobscot Valley 18 Greenville 3

Presque Isle 4 MDI 3

Saint Dominic 9 Sacopee Valley 1

South Portland 5 Kennebunk 0

Telstar 15 Greenville 0

Thornton Academy 14 Biddeford 2

Washburn 14 Ashland 4

Washington Academy 7 Bucksport 6

Winthrop 6 Mountain Valley 4

York 2 Wells 1

Softball

Ashland 20 Washburn 9

Bangor 7 Brewer 6

Belfast 7 Cony 3

Biddeford 12 Noble 1

Buckfield 17 Vinalhaven 2

Bucksport 2 Washington Academy 1

Central 13 Foxcroft Academy 3

Central Aroostook 14 Fort Fairfield 4

Dirigo 9 Winthrop 1

Jonesport-Beals 12 Shead 2

Lincoln Academy 11 Morse 4

Machias 7 Calais 1

Madison 9 Mount Abram 3

Marshwood 15 Falmouth 0

Medomak Valley 19 Oceanside 1

Monmouth Academy 9 Oak Hill 0

MDI 3 Presque Isle 1

North Yarmouth Academy 10 Valley 1

Penobscot Valley 8 Piscataquis 0

Penobscot Valley 7 Piscataquis 1

Presque Isle 5 MDI 3

Saint Dominic 6 Sacopee Valley 4

Scarborough 6 Massabesic 4

South Portland 16 Deering 1

Sumner 11 Bangor Christian 7

Thornton Academy 12 Westbrook 5

Boys Lacrosse

Bangor 9 Lincoln Academy 4

Falmouth 19 Thornton Academy 6

Gorham 15 Westbrook 0

Massabesic 10 Bonny Eagle 7

Oxford Hills 7 Lewiston 6

Scarborough 8 Deering 5

South Portland 18 Noble 6

Girls Lacrosse

Kennebunk 14 Gorham 7

Mount Ararat 16 Edward Little 5

Scarborough 13 Noble 4

Traip Acaemy 10 St Dominic 0

Waynflete 9 Maranacook 8

Westbrook 5 Bonny Eagle 4

