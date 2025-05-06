Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 5th.

Baseball

Belfast 5 Oceanside 4

Brewer 6 Bangor 4

Buckport 6 Sumner 0

Camden Hills 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Cony 11 Monmouth Academy 0

Dirigo 10 Hall-Dale 6

Fort Fairfield 22 Southern Aroostook 6

Gray-New Gloucester 9 Leavitt 3

Greely 5 Edward Little 2

Hampden Academy 11 Messalonskee 6

Hermon 7 MDI 3

Katahdin 16 Washburn 4

Lake Region 7 Poland 3

Lawrence 4 Erskine Academy 1

Lewiston 10 Oak Hill 0

Lisbon 10 Winslow 0

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Orono 3

Medomak Valley 6 Yarmouth 2

Morse 4 Freeport 3

Mount Ararat 4 Cape Elizabeth 1

Mount Blue 4 Mount Abram 3

Mountain Valley 2 St. Dominic 1

Narraguagus 13 Jonesport-Beals 13

Oxford Hills 2 Fryeburg 1

Richmond 12 Telstar 2

Scarborough 1 Falmouth 0

Schenck 11 Penobscot Valley 1

Skowhegan 6 Newport 2

Spruce Mountain 3 Waterville 2

Stearns 15 Greenville 4

Stearns 12 Greenville 0

Washington Academy 13 GSA 1

Winthrop 14 Madison 0

Softball

Bangor Christian 17 Searsport 6

Belfast 10 Oceanside 0

Brewer 8 Bangor 4

Buckfield 14 Temple Academy 0

Bucksport 12 Sumner 2

Camden Hills 16 Lincoln Academy 1

Central 18 Piscataquis 6

Dexter 14 Penquis Valley 0

Freeport 15 Morse 0

Fryeburg Academy 8 Oxford Hills 5

Greely 2 Edward Little 0

Hall-Dale 8 Dirigo 5

Hampden Academy 7 Messalonskee 5

Hermon 5 MDI 0

Katahdin 17 Washburn 0

Lake Region 10 Poland 2

Lawrence 12 Erskine Academy 2

Leavitt 13 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Lee Academy 18 Woodland 1

Lisbon 11 Winslow 0

Machias 14 Calais 1

Medomak Valley 9 Yarmouth 3

Monmouth Academy 2 Cony 1

Mountain Valley 10 St. Dominic 9

Mount Blue 15 Mount Abram 0

Mount Ararat 12 Cape Elizabeth 3

Narraguagus 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Oak Hill 5 Lewiston 4

Orono 5 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Penobscot Valley 16 Schenck 0

Richmond 11 Telstar 9

Skowhegan 11 Nokomis 0

South Portland 19 Deering 6

Southern Aroostook 17 Fort Fairfield 2

Spruce Mountain 17 Waterville 1

Stearns 10 Greenville 0

Stearns 5 Greenville 4

Boy's Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 23 MCI 2

Falmouth 21 Gorham 0

Freeport 17 Gray-New Gloucester 8

Mount Blue 12 Mount Ararat 11

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Greely 1

Portland 16 Bangor 3

South Portland 15 Marshwood 3

Girls' Lacrosse

Brunswick 11 Lewiston 2

Cony 13 Gardiner 12

Marshwood 17 Cape Elizabeth 7

Westbrook 12 Gray-New Gloucester 9

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

