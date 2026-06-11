June 10 Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores
Here are the Wednesday, June 10th Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Playoff Scores.
Baseball
- Buckfield 10 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
- Cony 8 Gardiner 3
- Valley 3 Forest Hills 0
Softball
- Belfast 5 Ellsworth 2
- Buckfield 15 Temple Academy 0
- Forest Hills 8 Valley 3
- Old Town 10 Lawrence 3
- Vinalhaven 2 Madison 1
Girls Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 15 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 9
- Cape Elizabeth 12 Scarborough 6
- Yarmouth 16 Lewiston/Oak Hill 0
Boys Lacrosse
- Cape Elizabeth 11 Hampden Academy/Bangor 2
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 18 Morse 10
- Scarborough 12 Windham 11
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