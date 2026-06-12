In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, Bangor's Matt Turcotte 1-hit the Mount Blue Cougars as the #3 Bangor Rams beat #6 Mount Blue 5-0 in a Class A North Quarterfinal.

Turcotte, a senior, struck out 11 and walked 4 pitching a complete game for the Rams.

Karter Meader took the loss for the Panthers. He allowed 8 hits and 5 runs, all earned, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Meader had Mt. Blue's lone hit.

Gavin Glanville-True was 2-4 leading off, with a double for Bangor. Jacoby Harvey was 2-2, driving in a run. Ethan Sproul was 2-3 with a double and run driven in. Kyle Johnson was 1-2 with a double and a run batted in. Lucas Rutherford was 1-2 with a run batted in.

Bangor stole 3 bases. Harvey had 2 stolen bases and Owen Glanville-True swiped a bag.

Bangor is now 14-3. They will play #2 Mt. Ararat in Topsham on Saturday, June 13th.

Mount Blue finishes the season with a 10-7 record.

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