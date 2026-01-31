Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Friday January 30

Friday January 30th marked the last weekend of the High School Basketball Regular Season in the State of Maine. Here are the scores for the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.

Girls Basketball

Brewer 48 Oxford Hills 22

Brunswick 52 Mt. Blue 30

Bucksport 45 Washington Academy 32

Camden Hills 66 Lewiston 29

Central Aroostook 55 Ashland 37

Cheverus 57 Windham 30

Easton 45 Washburn 16

Erskine Academy 65 Cony 42

Forest Hills 54 Islesboro 16

Greely 38 Freeport 37

Jonesport-Beals 56 Narraguagus 48

Kennebunk 58 Noble 23

Lawrence 63 Messalonskee 46

Leavitt 40 Morse 28

Lincoln Academy 59 Waterville 14

Madawaska 51 Hodgdon 50

Massabesic 48 Bonny Eagle 26

Mount Abram 77 Boothbay 28

Nokomis 42 Skowhegan 39

North Yarmouth Academy 40 Richmond 26

Orono 44 Central 20

Penquis Valley 51 Stearns 45

South Portland 67 Falmouth 23

Thornton Academy 60 Gorham 49

Traip Academy 41 Waynflete 28

Valley 72 Carrabec 42

Wells 42 Old Orchard Beach 27

Winslow 48 Winthrop 39

Wisdom 33 Katahdin 28

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 49 Piscataquis 31

Bonny Eagle 75 Massabesic 32

Brunswick 57 Mt. Blue 45

Camden Hills 72 Lewiston 51

Central Aroostook 96 Ashland 15

Easton 65 Washburn 41

Edward Little 58 Bangor 38

Forest Hills 50 Islesboro 42

Fort Fairfield 50 Southern Aroostook 37

Gardiner 77 Belfast 62

Hodgdon 49 Madawaska 41

Katahdin 68 Wisdom 32

Kennebunk 47 Biddeford 39

Leavitt 56 Morse 56

Lincoln Academy 41 Waterville 32

Medomak Valley 61 Oceasnside 40

Messalonskee 83 Lawrence 68

Monmouth Academy 54 Madison 40

Mount Abram 71 Dirigo 65

MDI 86 John Bapst 63

Narraguagus 73 Jonesport-Beals 63

Noble 52 Deering 49

North Yarmouth Academy 43 Richmond 40

Oak Hill 73 Lisbon 43

Penquis Valley 55 Lee Academy 54

Sanford 70 Portland 62

Skowhegan 55 Nokomis 49

South Portland 48 Falmouth 40

Spruce Mountain 45 Mount View 33

Thornton Academy 55 Gorham 45

Traip Academy 60 Waynflete 52

Valley 68 Carrabec 56

Wells 62 Old Orchard Beach 30

Windham 79 Cheverus 76

Winslow 63 Winthrop 34

Girls Hockey

No games reported

Boys Hockey