Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Friday January 30
Friday January 30th marked the last weekend of the High School Basketball Regular Season in the State of Maine. Here are the scores for the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.
Girls Basketball
- Brewer 48 Oxford Hills 22
- Brunswick 52 Mt. Blue 30
- Bucksport 45 Washington Academy 32
- Camden Hills 66 Lewiston 29
- Central Aroostook 55 Ashland 37
- Cheverus 57 Windham 30
- Easton 45 Washburn 16
- Erskine Academy 65 Cony 42
- Forest Hills 54 Islesboro 16
- Greely 38 Freeport 37
- Jonesport-Beals 56 Narraguagus 48
- Kennebunk 58 Noble 23
- Lawrence 63 Messalonskee 46
- Leavitt 40 Morse 28
- Lincoln Academy 59 Waterville 14
- Madawaska 51 Hodgdon 50
- Massabesic 48 Bonny Eagle 26
- Mount Abram 77 Boothbay 28
- Nokomis 42 Skowhegan 39
- North Yarmouth Academy 40 Richmond 26
- Orono 44 Central 20
- Penquis Valley 51 Stearns 45
- South Portland 67 Falmouth 23
- Thornton Academy 60 Gorham 49
- Traip Academy 41 Waynflete 28
- Valley 72 Carrabec 42
- Wells 42 Old Orchard Beach 27
- Winslow 48 Winthrop 39
- Wisdom 33 Katahdin 28
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 49 Piscataquis 31
- Bonny Eagle 75 Massabesic 32
- Brunswick 57 Mt. Blue 45
- Camden Hills 72 Lewiston 51
- Central Aroostook 96 Ashland 15
- Easton 65 Washburn 41
- Edward Little 58 Bangor 38
- Forest Hills 50 Islesboro 42
- Fort Fairfield 50 Southern Aroostook 37
- Gardiner 77 Belfast 62
- Hodgdon 49 Madawaska 41
- Katahdin 68 Wisdom 32
- Kennebunk 47 Biddeford 39
- Leavitt 56 Morse 56
- Lincoln Academy 41 Waterville 32
- Medomak Valley 61 Oceasnside 40
- Messalonskee 83 Lawrence 68
- Monmouth Academy 54 Madison 40
- Mount Abram 71 Dirigo 65
- MDI 86 John Bapst 63
- Narraguagus 73 Jonesport-Beals 63
- Noble 52 Deering 49
- North Yarmouth Academy 43 Richmond 40
- Oak Hill 73 Lisbon 43
- Penquis Valley 55 Lee Academy 54
- Sanford 70 Portland 62
- Skowhegan 55 Nokomis 49
- South Portland 48 Falmouth 40
- Spruce Mountain 45 Mount View 33
- Thornton Academy 55 Gorham 45
- Traip Academy 60 Waynflete 52
- Valley 68 Carrabec 56
- Wells 62 Old Orchard Beach 30
- Windham 79 Cheverus 76
- Winslow 63 Winthrop 34
Girls Hockey
- No games reported
Boys Hockey
- Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 11 Old Town/Orono 0
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 2 Greely 1