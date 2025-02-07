Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings &#8211; February 6

Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings – February 6

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Heal Point Standings with games played and reported through February 6th. Tonight is the last countable game of the regular season. Best of luck to all!

Girls

Class AA North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class AA South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class A North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class A South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

 

 

Boys

Class AA North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class AA South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

 

Class A North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class A South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class B South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class C South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

Class D South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association
loading...

 

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

2025 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup

Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2025. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket