Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings – February 6

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Heal Point Standings with games played and reported through February 6th. Tonight is the last countable game of the regular season. Best of luck to all!

Girls

Class AA North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class AA South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys

Class AA North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class AA South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South

February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association February 7, 2025 Maine Principal's Association loading...