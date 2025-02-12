Maine High School Basketball Prelim Scores – February 11
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Prelim Scores for games played on Tuesday, February 11th.
Note - Class AA were playing quarterfinals.
Girls Basketball
Class AA South Quarterfinal
- #3 Sanford 67 #6 Massabesic 27
Class B North
- #6 John Bapst 56 #11 Washington Academy 38
- #7 Hermon 51 #10 Belfast 43
- #8 Presque Isle 62 #9 Maranacook 36
Class B South
- #9 Lincoln Academy 51 #8 Mountain Valley 40
Class C North
- #4 Mount View 65 #13 Hodgdon 22
- #5 Calais 59 #12 GSA 42
- #6 Dexter 72 #11 Fort Fairfield 16
- #7 Machias 49 #10 Sumner 38
- #8 Central 63 #9 Bucksport 31
Class C South
- #6 Monmouth Academy 40 #11 Richmond #22
- #10 Dirigo 48 #7 NYA 45
- #9 Poland 45 #8 Mount Ararat 36
Class D North
- #6 Ashland 43 #11 Washburn 22
- #10 Jonesport-Beals 61 #7 Katahdin 54
- #8 Southern Aroostook 55 #9 Stearns 38
Boys
Class B South
- #10 Cape Elizabeth 57 #7 Leavitt 48
- #9 Lake Region 61 #8 Poland 52
