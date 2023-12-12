Maine High School Basketball Results &#8211; December 11

Maine High School Basketball Results – December 11

Last night was a light night of high school basketball games throughout the State of Maine. Here are the results of games played and reported from Monday, December 11th.

Girls Basketball

  • Bangor Christian 41 Greenville 39
  • Bucksport 48 Orono 38
  • Machias 47 Woodland 36
  • Mattanawcook Academy 62 Central 44
  • Narraguagus 62 Jonesport-Beals 37
  • Wells 38 Biddeford 37
  • Westbrook 44 Falmouth 31

Boys Basketball

    • Bangor Christian 56 Greenville 27
    • Ellsworth 71 Foxcroft Academy 47
    • Fort Fairfield 63 Ashland 40
    • Katahdin 53 Southern Aroostook 50
    • Wells 38 Biddeford 37
    • Westbrook 44 Falmouth 31
    • Yarmouth 61 Kents Hill 21

