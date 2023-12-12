Maine High School Basketball Results – December 11
Last night was a light night of high school basketball games throughout the State of Maine. Here are the results of games played and reported from Monday, December 11th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 41 Greenville 39
- Bucksport 48 Orono 38
- Machias 47 Woodland 36
- Mattanawcook Academy 62 Central 44
- Narraguagus 62 Jonesport-Beals 37
- Wells 38 Biddeford 37
- Westbrook 44 Falmouth 31
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 56 Greenville 27
- Ellsworth 71 Foxcroft Academy 47
- Fort Fairfield 63 Ashland 40
- Katahdin 53 Southern Aroostook 50
- Yarmouth 61 Kents Hill 21
You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, once per day, through Thursday night, December 14th HERE.
Nominations for Week 2 are now open! Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.
