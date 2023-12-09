Maine High School Basketball Results Friday December 8
Last night was the opening night for High School Basketball Games throughout the State of Maine. Here are the scores reported throughout the State! Best of luck to all the teams!
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor 50 Portland 33
- Bucksport 36 Piscataquis 32
- Brewer 52 Hampden Academy 48
- Brunswick 55 Marshwood 37
- Caribou 79 John Bapst 70
- Central 58 GSA 35
- Cony 61 Camden Hills 59
- Erskine Academy 36 Belfast 27
- Freeport 51 Deering 43
- Fryeburg Academy 61 Biddeford 35
- Gray-New Gloucester 53 Falmouth 38
- Lake Region 46 Cape Elizabeth 12
- Lewiston 61 Windham 32
- Lincoln Academy 46 Morse 36
- Machais 49 Jonesport-Beals 47
- MCI 50 Winslow 24
- Maranacook 43 Monmouth Academy 32
- Massabesic 43 Bonny Eagle 29
- Mattanawcook Academy 57 Calais 19
- Medomak Valley 41 Leavitt 32
- Mt. Ararat 66 Kennebunk 48
- Mount Blue 43 Nokomis 20
- Mount View 65 Waterville 29
- North Yarmouth Academy 56 St. Dominic 31
- Old Orchard Beach 37 Sacopee Valley 32
- Oxford Hills 59 Edward Little 44
- Scarborough 82 Noble 28
- Schenck 33 Orono 15
- Skowhegan 55 Gardiner 37
- Southern Aroostook 56 Central Aroostook 34
- South Portland 33 Gorham 31
- Stearns 50 Bangor Christian 26
- Sumner 44 Deer Isle-Stonington 33
- Thornton Academy 58 Sanford 42
- Waynflete 33 Poland 24
- Westbrook 56 Greely 54
- Woodland 49 Narraguagus 39
- York 52 Yarmouth 44
- Fort Fairfield - Van Buren
- Lisbon - Mount Abram
- Lee Academy - Kathahdin
- Forest Hills - Vinalhaven
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 77 Stearns 45
- Brunswick 53 Marshwood 38
- Camden Hills 58 Cony 48
- Caribou John Bapst 39
- Dirigo 73 Telstar 47
- Edward Little 46 Oxford Hills 39
- Ellsworth 75 Bucksport 38
- Erskine Academy 53 Belfast 39
- Falmouth 75 Gray-New Gloucester 54
- Fort Fairfield 62 Fort Kent 49
- Freyburg Academy 50 Biddeford 46
- Gorham 64 South Portland 50
- GSA 95 Central 39
- Hampden Academy 64 Brewer 49
- Kennebunk 72 Massabesic 29
- Lincoln Academy 83 Morse 31
- Madison 42 Mountain Valley 39
- Maranacook 71 Monmouth Academy 59
- Medomak Valley 73 Leavitt 41
- Mount Abram 85 Lisbon 35
- Mount Blue 45 Nokomis 35
- Mount Views 77 Waterville 45
- Old Orchard Beach 50 Sacopee Valley 42
- Portland 82 Bangor 45
- Scarborough 40 Deering 35
- St. Dominic 53 NYA 34
- Skowhegan 50 Gardiner 48
- Southern Aroostook 65 Central Aroostook 49
- Thornton Academy 69 Sanford 50
- Waynflete 72 Poland 61
- Westbrook 50 Greely 40
- Windham 47 Lewiston 31
- Winslow 52 MCI 44
- Winthrop 51 Boothbay 36
- York 50 Yarmouth 37
- Penquis-Dexter
- Oceanside - Leavitt
- Spruce Mountain - Hall-Dale
- Forest Hills - Vinalhaven
The High School Athlete of the Week is resuming beginning the week of December 4th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 10th for the Week December 4th-9th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 11th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 11th-14th with the Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 15th.
