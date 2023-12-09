Maine High School Basketball Results Friday December 8

Last night was the opening night for High School Basketball Games throughout the State of Maine. Here are the scores reported throughout the State! Best of luck to all the teams!

Girl's Basketball

Bangor 50 Portland 33

Bucksport 36 Piscataquis 32

Brewer 52 Hampden Academy 48

Brunswick 55 Marshwood 37

Caribou 79 John Bapst 70

Central 58 GSA 35

Cony 61 Camden Hills 59

Erskine Academy 36 Belfast 27

Freeport 51 Deering 43

Fryeburg Academy 61 Biddeford 35

Gray-New Gloucester 53 Falmouth 38

Lake Region 46 Cape Elizabeth 12

Lewiston 61 Windham 32

Lincoln Academy 46 Morse 36

Machais 49 Jonesport-Beals 47

MCI 50 Winslow 24

Maranacook 43 Monmouth Academy 32

Massabesic 43 Bonny Eagle 29

Mattanawcook Academy 57 Calais 19

Medomak Valley 41 Leavitt 32

Mt. Ararat 66 Kennebunk 48

Mount Blue 43 Nokomis 20

Mount View 65 Waterville 29

North Yarmouth Academy 56 St. Dominic 31

Old Orchard Beach 37 Sacopee Valley 32

Oxford Hills 59 Edward Little 44

Scarborough 82 Noble 28

Schenck 33 Orono 15

Skowhegan 55 Gardiner 37

Southern Aroostook 56 Central Aroostook 34

South Portland 33 Gorham 31

Stearns 50 Bangor Christian 26

Sumner 44 Deer Isle-Stonington 33

Thornton Academy 58 Sanford 42

Waynflete 33 Poland 24

Westbrook 56 Greely 54

Woodland 49 Narraguagus 39

York 52 Yarmouth 44

Fort Fairfield - Van Buren

Lisbon - Mount Abram

Lee Academy - Kathahdin

Forest Hills - Vinalhaven

Boy's Basketball

Bangor Christian 77 Stearns 45

Brunswick 53 Marshwood 38

Camden Hills 58 Cony 48

Caribou John Bapst 39

Dirigo 73 Telstar 47

Edward Little 46 Oxford Hills 39

Ellsworth 75 Bucksport 38

Erskine Academy 53 Belfast 39

Falmouth 75 Gray-New Gloucester 54

Fort Fairfield 62 Fort Kent 49

Freyburg Academy 50 Biddeford 46

Gorham 64 South Portland 50

GSA 95 Central 39

Hampden Academy 64 Brewer 49

Kennebunk 72 Massabesic 29

Lincoln Academy 83 Morse 31

Madison 42 Mountain Valley 39

Maranacook 71 Monmouth Academy 59

Medomak Valley 73 Leavitt 41

Mount Abram 85 Lisbon 35

Mount Blue 45 Nokomis 35

Mount Views 77 Waterville 45

Old Orchard Beach 50 Sacopee Valley 42

Portland 82 Bangor 45

Scarborough 40 Deering 35

St. Dominic 53 NYA 34

Skowhegan 50 Gardiner 48

Southern Aroostook 65 Central Aroostook 49

Thornton Academy 69 Sanford 50

Waynflete 72 Poland 61

Westbrook 50 Greely 40

Windham 47 Lewiston 31

Winslow 52 MCI 44

Winthrop 51 Boothbay 36

York 50 Yarmouth 37

Penquis-Dexter

Oceanside - Leavitt

Spruce Mountain - Hall-Dale

Forest Hills - Vinalhaven

The High School Athlete of the Week is resuming beginning the week of December 4th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 10th for the Week December 4th-9th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 11th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 11th-14th with the Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 15th.

Get our free mobile app