Maine High School Basketball Results – Monday February 17

Here are the 2025 High School Basketball Tourney Results for games played on Monday, February 17th in Bangor, Augusta and Portland

Girls

Class A South

#1 Mount Ararat defeated #8 Westbrook 51-50

#2 Marshwood defeated Greely 47-35

#3 Gray-New Gloucester defeated #6 Kennebunk 69-32

#5 Brunswick defeated #4 Freeport45-26

Class C North

#2 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #7 Machias 74-43

#6 Dexter defeated #3 Fort Kent 29-18

Class D North

#1 Bangor Christian 33 Southern Aroostook 21

#4 Schenck defeated #5 Shead 33-28

Class D South

#5 Pine Tree Academy defeated #4 Islesboro 38-29

#3 St. Dominic defeated #6 Temple Academy 57-44

#2 Forest Hills defeated #7 Vinalhaven 69-24

Boys

Class A South

#1 Noble defeated #8 Marshwood 50-39

#3 Gray-New Gloucester defeated Kennebunk 69-32

Class C North

#7 Calais defeated #2 Machias 48-47 in Overtime

#3 Madawaska defeated #6 Dexter 54-52

Class C South

#1 Mount Abram defeated #8 Dirigo 70-62

#2 Monmouth Academy defeated #7 Winthrop 32-29

#6 Madison defeated Carrabec 42-27

#5 Hall-Dale defeated #4 Richmond 76-41

Class D North

#4 Bangor Christian defeated #5 Lee Academy 52-48 in Overtime

#1 Schenck defeated #8 Southern Aroostook 49-39

Class D South

#5 Buckfield defeated #4 Pine Tree Academy 52-41

