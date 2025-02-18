Maine High School Basketball Results – Monday February 17
Here are the 2025 High School Basketball Tourney Results for games played on Monday, February 17th in Bangor, Augusta and Portland
Girls
Class A South
- #1 Mount Ararat defeated #8 Westbrook 51-50
- #2 Marshwood defeated Greely 47-35
- #3 Gray-New Gloucester defeated #6 Kennebunk 69-32
- #5 Brunswick defeated #4 Freeport45-26
Class C North
- #2 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #7 Machias 74-43
- #6 Dexter defeated #3 Fort Kent 29-18
Class D North
- #1 Bangor Christian 33 Southern Aroostook 21
- #4 Schenck defeated #5 Shead 33-28
Class D South
- #5 Pine Tree Academy defeated #4 Islesboro 38-29
- #3 St. Dominic defeated #6 Temple Academy 57-44
- #2 Forest Hills defeated #7 Vinalhaven 69-24
Boys
Class A South
- #1 Noble defeated #8 Marshwood 50-39
- #3 Gray-New Gloucester defeated Kennebunk 69-32
Class C North
- #7 Calais defeated #2 Machias 48-47 in Overtime
- #3 Madawaska defeated #6 Dexter 54-52
Class C South
- #1 Mount Abram defeated #8 Dirigo 70-62
- #2 Monmouth Academy defeated #7 Winthrop 32-29
- #6 Madison defeated Carrabec 42-27
- #5 Hall-Dale defeated #4 Richmond 76-41
Class D North
- #4 Bangor Christian defeated #5 Lee Academy 52-48 in Overtime
- #1 Schenck defeated #8 Southern Aroostook 49-39
Class D South
- #5 Buckfield defeated #4 Pine Tree Academy 52-41
