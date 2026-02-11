Maine High School Basketball Tourney and Boys Hockey Scores – February 10
Here are the Maine High School Basketball Tournament Scores and Boys Regular Season Hockey scores for games played on Tuesday, February 10th.
Girls Basketball
- #5 Ashland beat #4 Deer Isle-Stonington 27-16 (Class S Quarterfinal)
- #9 Cony beat #8 Erskine Academy 72-59 (Class B North Prelim)
- #7 Dirigo beat #10 Traip Academy 56-38 (Class C South Prelim)
- #8 Freeport beat #9 Yarmouth 47-26 (Class B South Prelim)
- #3 Jonesport-Beals beat #6 Shead 43-28 (Class S Quarterfinal)
- #10 Lake Region beat #7 Leavitt 33-25 (Class B South Prelim)
- #8 Mount View beat #9 Hall-Dale 51-23 (Class C South Prelim)
- #7 Narraguagus beat #10 Fort Fairfield 52-17 (Class D Prelim)
- #8 Orono beat #9 Washington Academy 54-27 (Class C North Prelim)
- #8 Schenck beat #9 Stearns 52-49 (Class D North Prelim)
Boys Basketball
- #1 Jonesport-Beals beat #8 Deer Isle-Stonington 77-25 (Class S Quarterfinal)
- #6 Portland beat #11 Falmouth 51-42
- #8 Scarborough beat #9 Kennebunk 50-44 (Class A South Prelim)
- #5 Shead beat #4 Washburn 50-38 (Class S Quarterfinal)
Boys Hockey
- Hampden Academy/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 1 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 0
- IceCats 6 Brunswick/Freeport 3
