Maine High School Basketball Scores – December 11
Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, December 11th.
Girls' Scores
- Bangor Christian 56 Searsport 7
- Fort Kent 58 Hodgdon 28
Boys' Scores
- Bangor Christian 65 Searsport 36
- Hodgdon 58 Fort Kent 56
- Penobscot Valley 82 Woodland 53
- Washburn 83 Ashland 26
- Yarmouth 65 Cape Elizabeth 39
