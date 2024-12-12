Maine High School Basketball Scores – December 11

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boys' High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, December 11th.

Girls' Scores

Bangor Christian 56 Searsport 7

Fort Kent 58 Hodgdon 28

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 65 Searsport 36

Hodgdon 58 Fort Kent 56

Penobscot Valley 82 Woodland 53

Washburn 83 Ashland 26

Yarmouth 65 Cape Elizabeth 39

