Maine High School Basketball Scores – Friday January 3
Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 3rd
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 51 Van Buren 24
- Bangor Christian 47 Schenck 26
- Cony 57 Mount Ararat 53
- Fort Kent 50 Central Aroostook 32
- Jonesport-Beals 67 Searsport 21
- Madawaska 32 East Grand 25
- Madison 60 Oak Hill 28
- Old Orchard Beach 42 Monmouth Academy 26
- Old Town 34 Hermon 32
- Southern Aroostook 54 Hodgdon 38
- Washburn 32 Fort Fairfield 30
- Wisdom 38 Easton 16
Boys Basketball
- Ashland 48 Van Buren 45
- Cony 64 Mount Ararat 55
- Dexter 51 Central 48
- Ellsworth 63 MDI 58
- Fort Fairfield 60 Washburn 43
- Fort Kent 78 Central Aroostook 70
- GSA 51 Piscataquis 36
- Jonesport-Beals 65 Searsport 19
- Madawaska 82 East Grand 25
- Mattanawcook Academy 67 Calais 42
- Monmouth Academy 60 Old Orchard Beach 43
- Schenck 44 Bangor Christian 31
