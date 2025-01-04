Maine High School Basketball Scores – Friday January 3

Here are the High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 3rd

Girls Basketball

Ashland 51 Van Buren 24

Bangor Christian 47 Schenck 26

Cony 57 Mount Ararat 53

Fort Kent 50 Central Aroostook 32

Jonesport-Beals 67 Searsport 21

Madawaska 32 East Grand 25

Madison 60 Oak Hill 28

Old Orchard Beach 42 Monmouth Academy 26

Old Town 34 Hermon 32

Southern Aroostook 54 Hodgdon 38

Washburn 32 Fort Fairfield 30

Wisdom 38 Easton 16

Boys Basketball

Ashland 48 Van Buren 45

Cony 64 Mount Ararat 55

Dexter 51 Central 48

Ellsworth 63 MDI 58

Fort Fairfield 60 Washburn 43

Fort Kent 78 Central Aroostook 70

GSA 51 Piscataquis 36

Jonesport-Beals 65 Searsport 19

Madawaska 82 East Grand 25

Mattanawcook Academy 67 Calais 42

Monmouth Academy 60 Old Orchard Beach 43

Schenck 44 Bangor Christian 31

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 5 (December 30-January 4) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 5 through Sunday, January 5th. Voting will take place Monday, January 6th through Thursday, January 9th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 10th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE