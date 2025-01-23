Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 22
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 61 Madawaska 10
- Bangor 73 Lewiston 32
- Central Aroostook 45 Easton 15
- Lawrence 68 Camden Hills 54
- Morse 70 Wiscasset 11
- MDI 50 Hermon 41
- Old Town 27 Foxcroft Academy 21
- Southern Aroostook 58 Hodgdon 49
- Winthrop 43 Richmond 15
- Wisdom 63 Washburn 36
Boys Basketball
- Calais 59 Sumner 56
- Camden Hills 75 Lawrence 57
- Caribou 105 Houlton 38
- Central Aroostook 65 Easton 57
- Lewiston 67 Bangor 35
- Madawaska 87 Ashland 26
- Maranacook 59 Mountain Valley 49
- Mattanawcook Academy 87 Penquis Valley 48
- Monmouth Academy 55 Dirigo 47
- Morse 54 Wiscasset 41
- Oak Hill 60 Boothbay 47
- Washington Academy 81 Woodland 66
- Winthrop 61 Richmond 39
- Wisdom 44 Washburn 38
