Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 22

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 61 Madawaska 10

Bangor 73 Lewiston 32

Central Aroostook 45 Easton 15

Lawrence 68 Camden Hills 54

Morse 70 Wiscasset 11

MDI 50 Hermon 41

Old Town 27 Foxcroft Academy 21

Southern Aroostook 58 Hodgdon 49

Winthrop 43 Richmond 15

Wisdom 63 Washburn 36

Boys Basketball

Calais 59 Sumner 56

Camden Hills 75 Lawrence 57

Caribou 105 Houlton 38

Central Aroostook 65 Easton 57

Lewiston 67 Bangor 35

Madawaska 87 Ashland 26

Maranacook 59 Mountain Valley 49

Mattanawcook Academy 87 Penquis Valley 48

Monmouth Academy 55 Dirigo 47

Morse 54 Wiscasset 41

Oak Hill 60 Boothbay 47

Washington Academy 81 Woodland 66

Winthrop 61 Richmond 39

Wisdom 44 Washburn 38

