Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 27
Here are the Maine High School Girls and Boys Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, January 27th.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 66 East Grand 21
- Calais 64 Narraguagus 47
- Carrabec 63 Telstar 6
- Central Aroostook 46 Southern Aroostook 40
- Easton 23 Van Buren 21
- Fort Kent 57 Madawaska 13
- Greenville 48 Penquis Valley 46
- Houlton 59 Hodgdon 42
- Madison 65 Boothbay 26
- Monmouth Academy 30 Richmond 29
- Mount Abram 38 Maranacook 34
- Temple Academy 46 Wiscasset 12
Boys Basketball
- Ashland 43 East Grand 41
- Central Aroostook 85 Southern Aroostook 57
- Easton 79 Van Buren 25
- Falmouth 79 Freeport 43
- GSA 59 Narraguagus 35
- John Bapst 50 Bucksport 33
- Lee Academy 62 Stearns 54
- Machias 75 Sumner 21
- Madawaska 59 Fort Kent 55
- Madison 68 Old Orchard Beach 43
- Mattanawcook Academy 67 Penobscot Valley 41
- Monmouth Academy 83 Richmond 38
- Penquis Valley 37 Greenville 33
- Shead 33 Jonesport-Beals 32
- Telstar 60 Carrabec 37
- Wiscasset 58 Temple Academy 56
Get our free mobile app
7 Types of Whales Found off the Coast of Maine
Here is a list of seven whales that can be spotted off the coast of Maine. Some are much more common than others, and some are getting close to extinction. What whales have you spotted off Maine's coast?
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka